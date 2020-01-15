Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,392 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 23,104 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the third quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

