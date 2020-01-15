Heritage Investors Management Corp Invests $211,000 in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 45.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 16.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 9.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.32.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKOH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Park-Ohio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $33,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $165,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 999,936 shares in the company, valued at $33,087,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $418,690. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

