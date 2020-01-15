HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Stock Price Down 2.1%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) was down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.38, approximately 26,460 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,045,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPR shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.28 million, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HighPoint Resources by 133.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 41,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

