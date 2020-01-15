Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $62.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

HOLX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $53.53 on Monday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.54 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,225.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,829 shares of company stock worth $10,833,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 66.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $80,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.