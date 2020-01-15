Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s 10th Largest Position

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA cut its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 3.4% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Home Depot by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,326,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $483,832,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,058,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $220,150,000 after purchasing an additional 485,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.14. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $172.00 and a 52-week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

