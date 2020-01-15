Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $172.00 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The company has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

