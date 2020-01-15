Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,731,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,632,392,000 after acquiring an additional 478,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,034,615,000 after acquiring an additional 266,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $172.00 and a 12 month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.