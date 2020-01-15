HSBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Equiniti Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equiniti Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equiniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 276.17 ($3.63).

Shares of LON EQN opened at GBX 215.40 ($2.83) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 205.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 212.86. The firm has a market cap of $785.21 million and a PE ratio of 31.68. Equiniti Group has a twelve month low of GBX 169 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13).

In related news, insider Guy Wakeley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

