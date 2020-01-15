HSBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

JTC (LON:JTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HSBC in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 424 ($5.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. JTC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 272 ($3.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 440 ($5.79). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 399.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 371.63. The company has a market cap of $483.65 million and a PE ratio of 33.39.

