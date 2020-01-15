Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €380.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) received a €380.00 ($441.86) price target from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Hypoport stock opened at €342.50 ($398.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hypoport has a one year low of €164.20 ($190.93) and a one year high of €350.50 ($407.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 87.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is €313.26 and its 200 day moving average is €265.18.

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

