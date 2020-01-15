IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,562 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 429,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,553,000 after buying an additional 16,870 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 384,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,551,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $100.72 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.52 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.47.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

