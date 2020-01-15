Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Shares of IMMR opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. Immersion has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 million. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 68.35%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Immersion will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raging Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 4,832,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after buying an additional 53,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Immersion by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after buying an additional 311,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Immersion by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 59,106 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Immersion by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Immersion by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

