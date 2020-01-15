Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.41

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.41 and last traded at $82.94, with a volume of 11414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inphi in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Get Inphi alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -145.02, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $2,726,900.00. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Inphi by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Inphi during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Inphi by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Inphi by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

About Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.