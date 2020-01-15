Insider Buying: Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) Director Acquires C$30,625.00 in Stock

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) Director Ewan Stewart Downie purchased 17,500 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$30,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,217,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,381,111.50.

PG stock opened at C$1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $353.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.06. Premier Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$18.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.24 price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

