Insider Buying: Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) CFO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) CFO Todd E. Cunfer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Simply Good Foods Co has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

