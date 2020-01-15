Insider Selling: Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,188.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a market cap of $472.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.55 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth $436,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth $3,496,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth $334,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

