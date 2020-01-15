Insider Selling: Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,193.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPG. ValuEngine upgraded Dorian LPG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Dorian LPG by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 6,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth $166,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

