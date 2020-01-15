Insider Selling: GoldMining Inc (CVE:GOLD) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

GoldMining Inc (CVE:GOLD) Director Garnet L. Dawson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total transaction of C$33,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,722 shares in the company, valued at C$244,627.34.

GoldMining Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, and development of gold assets in the Americas. Its projects include the La Mina and Titiribi gold-copper projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia; the Whistler gold-copper Project located in Alaska, United States; the Cachoeira and São Jorge Gold projects located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil; the Rea uranium project located in the Western of Alberta, Canada; the Yellowknife gold project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and the Crucero gold project located in southeastern Peru.

