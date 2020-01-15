Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells 10,578 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $198,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 668.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,520 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

