Insider Selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) CEO Sells 285 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $131.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $140.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 193.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

