Insider Selling: QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells 4,663 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $68,033.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,983.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuinStreet alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $34,833.96.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $83,384.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $112,406.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Douglas Valenti sold 7,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,936.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $387,625.92.

On Thursday, December 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $586,091.88.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $330,189.60.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. QuinStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $740.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8,798.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.