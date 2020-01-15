Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $95.56. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $279,009.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,528 shares of company stock worth $15,088,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

