Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIP.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.15 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 6th.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$16.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$927,099.88.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.