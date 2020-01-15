INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.07

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.07 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 4921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of INTL Fcstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $951.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $85,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,930.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $59,654.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 504,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 133.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

About INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL)

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

