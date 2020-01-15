INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $310.00

Shares of INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.08) and last traded at GBX 310 ($4.08), with a volume of 58560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301 ($3.96).

The stock has a market capitalization of $205.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 282.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 280.49.

In other news, insider Vanessa Donegan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £15,200 ($19,994.74).

About INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

