Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Bought by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,300,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,927,000 after acquiring an additional 380,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,257,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,033,000 after acquiring an additional 286,862 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,742,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,305,000 after acquiring an additional 528,117 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 255,309 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $21.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

