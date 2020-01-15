Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,774,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,076,000 after acquiring an additional 528,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,872,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after acquiring an additional 187,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,284,000 after acquiring an additional 387,948 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,911,000 after buying an additional 253,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 864,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,406,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0511 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

