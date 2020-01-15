Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 476.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,114,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,175,000 after buying an additional 921,017 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,761,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after buying an additional 795,121 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,081,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after buying an additional 633,546 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 953,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,547,000 after buying an additional 507,221 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 550.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 375,600 shares during the period.

BKLN opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

