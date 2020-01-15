Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Stake Raised by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian increased its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.10% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,533,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 548,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 31,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,936 shares during the last quarter. 14.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMO stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

