iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $137.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $137.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1535 per share. This represents a $4.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

