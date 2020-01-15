iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,879,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,333,000 after buying an additional 98,832 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 968,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,210.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 578.9% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $60.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

