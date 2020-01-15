iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Hits New 1-Year High at $133.99

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.99 and last traded at $133.99, with a volume of 216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8406 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYK. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. grace capital now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYK)

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

