J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.56.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $12,022,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,583,354 shares in the company, valued at $190,350,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $175,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,237.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $15,530,972 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $118.99 on Wednesday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52 week low of $83.64 and a 52 week high of $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.24.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

