J B Hunt Transport Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,096 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,307% compared to the typical daily volume of 149 put options.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $175,005.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,237.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $15,530,972. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Knight Equity downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

JBHT stock opened at $118.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $122.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

