JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $1.00 on Monday. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.48. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $280.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,592,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 9.71% of JAKKS Pacific worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

