Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €14.70 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €14.70 ($17.09) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €13.30 ($15.47) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.16 ($16.46).

Get Metro alerts:

Metro stock opened at €13.45 ($15.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 million and a P/E ratio of -38.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18. Metro has a 1-year low of €11.75 ($13.66) and a 1-year high of €14.88 ($17.30).

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.