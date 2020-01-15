Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

JEF opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 103,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 82.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

