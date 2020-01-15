JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes Sells 2,500 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $46,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $47,275.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $49,050.00.

Shares of JBLU opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after buying an additional 157,283 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 241,519 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

