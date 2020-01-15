JMP Securities Increases E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target to $53.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC opened at $46.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $52.35.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.83 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the third quarter valued at $587,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after purchasing an additional 469,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

