Joanne C. Dr Smith Sells 2,251 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.38. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.90 and a 1-year high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $701.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. ValuEngine downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 14.8% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,455,000 after acquiring an additional 82,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 878,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,275,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

