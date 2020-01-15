Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,664 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 53.8% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 57,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $6,277,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,399,000 after buying an additional 588,789 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $365,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,963.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,224. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

