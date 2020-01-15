Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15,057.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,356 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,889 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $32,551,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of VMware by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of VMware by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,613 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of VMware by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMW. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.14.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $152.09 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.69 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $4,041,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,299,898.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,296 shares of company stock worth $5,327,054. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

