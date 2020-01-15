Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 551,695 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 34,416.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,695 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $374.67 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $254.56 and a 12-month high of $383.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $415.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.18.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

