Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 154,701 J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 154,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in J M Smucker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in J M Smucker by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

