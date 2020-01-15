Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 15,438.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,711 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX opened at $156.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.80. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $166.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

