Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14,371.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,545 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,097,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,613,000 after acquiring an additional 838,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,058,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,090,000 after buying an additional 117,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9,617.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after buying an additional 9,669,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.73 and a 1 year high of $140.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.