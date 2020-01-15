Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21,911.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in NVIDIA by 143.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nomura increased their target price on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

Shares of NVDA opened at $247.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.53. The company has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $131.00 and a 1-year high of $252.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

