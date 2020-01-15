Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $3.18 Million in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 176,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Shares of KO opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.