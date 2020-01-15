Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $801,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 79,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 125,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

