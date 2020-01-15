Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $872,000 in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 526.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the third quarter worth $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 47.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 14.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 13.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.93.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

